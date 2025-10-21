Seasons Tied co-owners, Calli Simoneaux Sivils & Lauren Landry. Photo courtesy Seasons Tied.

Spotted: A new business is adorning doors for every season

|
By
-

After a long, hot summer, cooler weather is finally here. And just in time for the seasonal shift, a new local business is offering a subscription to keep your wreath ribbons up-to-date and in style all year.

Seasons Tied co-owners Lauren Landry and Calli Simoneaux Sivils began the business because as two working moms, they understand the art of balancing busy lives and beautiful spaces. “We hope to bring effortless elegance to your home by taking one decision off your list while keeping it perfectly curated,” they say. “Let us handle the details, so your time can be spent where it matters most.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seasons Tied (@seasonstied)

Seasons Tied ensures an effortless transition into each holiday, with two-tier packages ranging from ribbon changes 3 to 4 times a year, and a DIY shipping option. Both tier options include installation by the Seasons Tied team to help make the seasons bright and transitions seamless.

Learn more about the new business on their website here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Décor and gift store Elements...

Elements has become a go-to spot for Baton Rouge locals to pick up home decor, gifts, art and

The best fall décor in...

Check out these local finds to elevate your home with class this

Fashion designer and artist Martha...

Jump into the colorful home and world of Martha

Embrace the dark side this...

Ditch the skeletons, and decorate with spooky plants this

An inside look at LSU’s...

Kenneth Brown transformed the new residence into a symbolic space for

TRENDING STORIES