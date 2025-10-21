Spotted: A new business is adorning doors for every season | By Sally Grace Cagle -

After a long, hot summer, cooler weather is finally here. And just in time for the seasonal shift, a new local business is offering a subscription to keep your wreath ribbons up-to-date and in style all year.

Seasons Tied co-owners Lauren Landry and Calli Simoneaux Sivils began the business because as two working moms, they understand the art of balancing busy lives and beautiful spaces. “We hope to bring effortless elegance to your home by taking one decision off your list while keeping it perfectly curated,” they say. “Let us handle the details, so your time can be spent where it matters most.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seasons Tied (@seasonstied)

Seasons Tied ensures an effortless transition into each holiday, with two-tier packages ranging from ribbon changes 3 to 4 times a year, and a DIY shipping option. Both tier options include installation by the Seasons Tied team to help make the seasons bright and transitions seamless.

Learn more about the new business on their website here.