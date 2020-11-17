Spotted: Faux suede storage ottomans from Mint

Even if you’ve owned a home for some years now, there’s nothing like memories of apartment living to remind you of the absolute luxury that is storage space. Whether as a place to stash an extra set of bed linens or a nook for all those magazines you can’t seem to throw out, sometimes the best way to store spare objects is to hide them in plain sight—something Mint gets exactly right with this pair of faux suede storage ottomans.

A soft padded exterior lends itself to rambunctious pets and toddling little ones, as well as to aesthetics ranging from midcentury modern to cottagecore. Direct message Mint via Instagram or call the store at 225-663-6468 to find out more.