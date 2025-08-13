Spotted: Bunny Williams’ ‘Life in the Garden’ adds a touch of greenery to your home
In Bunny Williams’ book, Life in the Garden, she shows readers how to incorporate nature into their homes for both the interior and exterior. While many are hesitant to take on a plant in fear of killing it, Williams’ advice not only comes in handy for care-taking tips, but the book itself doubles as home decor.
Whether you have a bookshelf with open space or simply want to add a nice touch to a coffee table, this garden-inspired book from Red Onion will elevate your home with a touch of greenery. Hop on over to their store to see the book in person and browse the many plants they have available while you are there.
