Spotted: Bunny Williams’ ‘Life in the Garden’ adds a touch of greenery to your home | By Kamryn Tramonte -

In Bunny Williams’ book, Life in the Garden, she shows readers how to incorporate nature into their homes for both the interior and exterior. While many are hesitant to take on a plant in fear of killing it, Williams’ advice not only comes in handy for care-taking tips, but the book itself doubles as home decor.

Whether you have a bookshelf with open space or simply want to add a nice touch to a coffee table, this garden-inspired book from Red Onion will elevate your home with a touch of greenery. Hop on over to their store to see the book in person and browse the many plants they have available while you are there.