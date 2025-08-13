Photo courtesy of the Red Onion.

Spotted: Bunny Williams’ ‘Life in the Garden’ adds a touch of greenery to your home

|
By
-

In Bunny Williams’ book, Life in the Garden, she shows readers how to incorporate nature into their homes for both the interior and exterior. While many are hesitant to take on a plant in fear of killing it, Williams’ advice not only comes in handy for care-taking tips, but the book itself doubles as home decor.

Whether you have a bookshelf with open space or simply want to add a nice touch to a coffee table, this garden-inspired book from Red Onion will elevate your home with a touch of greenery. Hop on over to their store to see the book in person and browse the many plants they have available while you are there.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red Onion (@redonionbr)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Room Tour: Classic and contemporary...

We talked to interior designer, Hillary Kennedy, about the details of this bold and cozy living

A new monthly column aims...

inRegister Magazine welcomes new monthly columnist Lee Rouse, who is sure to inspire readers and

Empty nesters reimagine their home...

Chad and Lisa LeMaire chose their longtime friend and designer, Erin Mixson when they updated their

Under the Hood: Ranges from...

Range hoods are one easy way to elevate and distinguish a kitchen. Make a statement, or keep it

Spotted: Artful dishes that delight

What's cooking, good looking? Even if the food you make isn't pretty, the dish you serve it in can

TRENDING STORIES