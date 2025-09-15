Shop Quiz! with The Porch Co. | By Kamryn Tramonte -

For some Baton Rouge locals, fall means jambalaya-filled tailgates and Death Valley nights. For others, the idea of fall rarely comes to mind because temperatures don’t dip until December. But for a few of us, the return of pumpkin spice everything to shelves, Halloween movie marathons and warm hues are a sign of the season we look forward to year-round.

Co-founders of The Porch Co., Jenna Rhymes and Amanda Jennings, know this feeling well. The two met in college and quickly noticed their similar anticipation of autumn and interest in creating seasonal spaces. This commonality served as the catalyst for launching a new porch decorating service for all fall enthusiasts to enjoy.

We asked Rhymes and Jennings to share some details on the new company. Keep reading to see what they had to say.

What requests and trends are you seeing most often this year?

Our signature package has been the most popular this fall. It offers a great mix of texture and volume with different colors, varieties of pumpkins and hay bales that can suit many different porches.

We see lots of trends that enhance curb appeal without overwhelming the space. Think warm neutrals and layered textures that emphasize your outdoor space as an extension of your home.

How would you each describe your personal porch style?

Jenna: I prefer a minimalist porch with a curated color palette—clean lines, uncluttered décor and just the right pops of color to make it feel effortlessly elegant.

Amanda: I prefer to trend towards soft colors that give an understated elegance. I like to blend modern design with traditional warmth.

What is a detail DIY porch decorators often overlook?

Most fall décor can feel one-dimensional. Layering complementary colors and adding textures—like mums, pumpkins and hay bales—can really take it to the next level. Finishing it off with a beautiful wreath and sash ties everything together for a warm, welcoming look.

Which seasons does The Porch Co. currently intend to offer for 2026?

Our hope is to provide a quality service that perfects pumpkin décor. We may look into expanding our services in the future, but for now, we want to provide our customers with an incredible fall experience.

To keep up with The Porch Co.’s services, check out the company’s Facebook.