Room tour: How fine finishes set a sleek tone in a show-stopping bathroom

This sleek and chic primary bathroom, part of the Ivy House Designer Showhome that was unveiled to the public in December, embraces old-world details like the liberal use of heavily veined Calacatta Caldia marble, but with of-the-moment touches like waterfall edges and cutting-edge curves.

Ivy Residential Concepts’ Jewel Centanni selected each striking detail of the space, setting them against clean white walls painted in Benjamin Moore’s “White Dove.” Cabinets from RTE Cabinets & Millwork, Rohl and Hydro Systems plumbing fixtures from Ferguson, Visual Comfort light fixtures from Capital City Lighting, windows from Moulding and Millwork Supply, and accessories from Texture BR complete this clean scene.

“The reeded vanity is a nod to the foyer,” says Jewel. “We incorporated subtle things like that throughout the home to pull the spaces together.”

