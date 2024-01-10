Room Tour: Dig into the details of this bright dining room | By Ryn Lakvold -

Neutral is out. Bold is in. That’s according to design pro Dan Bergeron.

The McMillin Interiors designer created a show-stopping dining room that was featured in our January issue. The homeowners wanted something different, and Bergeron delivered.

“While deciding on the theme for this space, I presented a selection of wallpapers, with this bird and flower mural being the standout choice due to its varied color palette and the soft blue sky that would contrast sharply but still not fight with the bold trim and ceiling color,” he says.

While the room has many different elements, everything comes together to create a relaxing vibe that’s still easy on the eyes. “On paper, listing every color used in the room together may seem like a total clash, but in reality, with a consistent tone throughout these elements, the result is an energetic space that would make anyone want to dine here,” Bergeron says.

Scroll over the image below for more information on the design process, and view detailed photos of the dining room below.