Room Tour: Classic and contemporary comes together in a personality packed living space | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Local designer Hilary Kennedy knows how to bring an understated space to life. With foundational pieces like the “crisp” couch and “sleek” coffee table, as mentioned in a recent Dixon Smith Interiors Instagram post, she fills the room with personality through layering colors and textures.

Items like the lamp and vases have been in the home for quite some time, contrasting their freshly sourced counterparts. This is just one of the many ways Kennedy brings warmth and character into the space that feels as lively as it does traditional.

Hover over the image below to learn more about the carefully curated elements of this living room.