Room tour: A chic and sleek outdoor entertaining space

For their Rouzan home, Dantin Builders and Pinnacle Exterior Construction owners Ellen and Shane Dantin chose contemporary materials and dramatic colors in both their indoor and outdoor spaces that transport them far from traditional Baton Rouge design. The couple equipped their home with an outdoor oasis that’s perfect for entertaining, so their friends and family can also “escape” the city.

“The exterior of the home was designed before we ever started on the interior, which was interesting, but it worked for us,” says Ellen. “Mid-century modern and industrial, but warm, with tons of natural components was our goal.”

In collaboration with landscape architect Grant Murphy of Reich Landscape Architecture, interior designer Becky Walker of The Design Studio of Louisiana, and architect Dwayne Carruth of The Front Door Design Studio, the Dantins created a home that veered from the traditional route, and produced something that is fun, sleek and unique.

Scroll over the image below to get more details straight from Shane himself on the space, and find out more about the Dantin’s home here.



