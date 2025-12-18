Room Tour: A soft and sweet nursery designed by the mom-to-be | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For first-time parents Elizabeth and Drew Broussard, creating a serene nursery space for their baby girl was of the utmost importance. But moving into their first home while Elizabeth was four months pregnant did not make it easy on the couple. However, with Elizabeth’s interior design background, she took on the challenge of designing the dream nursery for their newborn baby girl, Grace.

“As an interior designer who specializes in hospitals and outpatient clinics, my work typically prioritizes functionality and cleanliness above all else,” Elizabeth explains. “Designing Grace’s nursery was such a treat. It was an opportunity to embrace soft textures, delicate details and a feminine aesthetic, which I love.”

When she first began designing the nursery, Elizabeth says that her inspiration was all over the place. “I knew I wanted Grace’s nursery to feel feminine, refined and tranquil, but I wasn’t sure where to begin,” she explains. “When I discovered the four magnolia prints that now hang beside her crib, everything clicked. They became the anchor for the entire room, and the supporting elements fell into place.”

The large prints embody all of the characteristics she wanted the room to be, allowing a sweet pastel pink and sage green color story to take shape. “My design process almost always starts with one focal piece that has strong character, and once that’s chosen, the rest naturally follows,” she explains.

While Elizabeth says that navigating homeownership and preparing for parenthood simultaneously was overwhelming at times, it allowed the couple to create the warm, welcoming home they always envisioned for their family.

“Painting the nursery with my husband is a memory I’ll cherish forever,” she says. “Drew and I had no idea what we were doing, but after watching a few YouTube videos, we grabbed our brushes and dove in. We listened to the radio, watched Wimbledon finals during breaks, and laughed through the learning curve. Since we had only moved in a few months before, it truly felt like the moment our house started becoming our home.”

If Elizabeth had to choose a favorite element within the room, she says it would be the floral prints that got the design off the ground. “They’re such a statement, and truly the soul of the room,” Elizabeth says. “I also have a soft spot for the stacking baskets; they add beautiful texture while still being incredibly functional. I’m always on the hunt for pieces that strike the perfect balance between beauty and practicality.”

Sourcing from accessible retailers and keeping the space simple and sweet, the couple is happy to have their baby girl in the space, filling it with even more joy and love. “I enjoyed every minute of this project,” Elizabeth says. “Now that Grace is here, we look forward to creating her childhood memories in this sweet home.”