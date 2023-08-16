Trending now: Powder rooms with personality | By Sally Grace Cagle -

We’re finding that more and more local designers are using the small quarters of a powder room to add personality and punch to a home. These rooms have everything from boldly printed walls to artful accents. Keep scrolling to get inspiration from a few locals who are trying out the trend.

This powder room designed by Hilary Smith Kennedy packs plenty of punch with the big cat statement wallpaper and a gold structured light fixture. The bold, red cabinets and the black sink and mirror complement the wallpaper.

“Powder rooms are the highest cost per square foot I design/build,” Kenneth Brown says in his Instagram post above. “I treat the process like curating artwork for guests to experience. Carefully curating fixtures and unique finishes are worth every penny.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The elegance continues with this half bathroom by Erin Mixson Interiors. Although it might not pack the same punch as the others, the whimsical wallpaper and simplistic elements create an enchanting space.

What’s black, white and gold all over? This powder room designed by Karen Giffel features contrasting printed walls, gold hardware and eye-catching art, making it feel as though it’s in a hotel or spa.

Even the slightest design in your wallpaper can make the room pop. Colleen Waguespack keeps this powder room clean and bright, while incorporating interesting elements.

“A niche spot to create something special is your powder room,” Waguespack says in this Instagram caption.

The powder room in the home of Mike and Lexie Polito features wallpaper designed by artist Ashley Longshore.