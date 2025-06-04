Teenage Dream: This pattern-packed bathroom draws inspiration from Lilly Pulitzer | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Few design requests are as daunting as a teenage girl’s bathroom. But designer Meghann Landry was up to the challenge. She made every detail count in this bathroom makeover, which is as practical as it is eye-catching.

“It was in need of a significant cosmetic overhaul,” she says. “I found it with bright yellow walls, slate tile on the floor and countertops, inadequate lighting and an oversized vanity that left too little room to move around comfortably.”

Landry prioritized storage, lighting and a personality-packed aesthetic to ensure the compact space would accommodate a teen girl and all of her things.

With the request of a bright and happy vibe with lots of pink hues, Landry started with the walls. “She fell in love with the Schumacher butterfly wallpaper first, and we layered the look by adding in different scales of pattern, texture and various shades of pink,” she says.

With the “Baudin Butterfly” paper in place, the rest came together seamlessly. Landry was careful to balance the room’s softness and vibrancy. While the client wanted a fun, Lilly Pulitzer-inspired feel, every detail was crucial to prevent the jewel box from becoming overstimulating.

“The trim and ceiling were another opportunity to add color,” Landry notes. “They’re both painted a softer shade of pink to contrast with the vibrant vanity.” The vanity is awash in Benjamin Moore “Peony,” while the trim and ceiling are painted Ellen Kennon “Shell Pink.”

For the room’s functionality, everything from lighting to the floors needed to be revamped. To open up the space, Landry installed a custom vanity with ample storage space, featuring a mirror that reaches to the ceiling.

“Every detail mattered in this space down to the acrylic knobs on the vanity,” Landry says. “But the size of the mirror was so important in making this smaller space feel twice as large.”

Something impactful but often overlooked when decorating is curtains, Landry notes. After tackling the plumbing, countertops and flooring, she had a custom Roman shade and shower curtain installed to soften the bold, hard surfaces throughout the rest of the space.

“It’s always a pleasure when the end result so perfectly suits the client,” she adds. “She wanted pattern on pattern on pink, and I think we checked every box on her wishlist.”

