A Metairie home’s dining and living rooms are transformed into a neutral-toned oasis | By Kamryn Tramonte -

It all started with the wallpaper. Chocolate-colored vines and intricate fern leaves weave a scene that feels alive, with birds resting on branches or preparing to take flight. Illuminated by the dining room’s abundant natural light, the Brunschwig & Fils paper transforms the space into a neutral-toned botanical garden, transporting guests from the Metairie home and into some faraway tropical paradise.

Creating this sort of escapism was the goal for Baton Rouge-based designer Helene Dellocono, who took on the dining and living room redesign project. With young children taking over other areas of the house, the spaces were meant to feel like an elevated sanctuary, adding the finishing touches to a home that the owners have long called home. This redesign aimed to transform the two blank canvases, which at the start of the design process contained only white walls and minimal furniture. “They were ready to make their home feel complete,” Dellocono says.

Orders to work from a neutral palette didn’t limit Dellocono but challenged her to find new and creative ways to bring color into the spaces. At first glance, the dining room wallpaper appears to be awash in shades of brown. But a closer look reveals a subtle rainbow boasting hues of blue, coral and peach.

“Incorporating touches of color in a smart way that doesn’t overpower, but instead contributes, makes all the difference,” she says.

Throughout the spaces, a mix of antique and contemporary furniture pieces create an overall look that feels traditional and timeless but still current. Notably, Dellocono incorporated plenty of the homeowners’ existing pieces, from the gilded mirror that makes a statement in the dining room to artwork dotted throughout the two rooms and even the couch, which was reupholstered in a cream fabric by Stout Textiles

“The mirror was hers already, and it kind of felt like a launching pad for a lot of our direction,” Dellocono says. “It is pretty ornate, and people love that style of mirror, but with that, you have to be careful not to go overly ornate with your other selections. You have to make that piece feel like a highlight, but also not make it overkill in those areas.”

To juxtapose some of the more detailed and intricate antique pieces, Dellocono selected contemporary, but still traditional, new items. Squared backs on the Zentique dining room chairs give them a modern flair while the sage green Kravet velvet that covers them nods to the timeless hue that’s having a moment in popular culture.

“And then the sofa,” Dellocono starts. “The shape is fairly contemporary, and we tried to do interesting things with it, like putting that green band at the bottom to add a touch of a modern approach.”

The adjacent living room acts as a natural extension of the dining room, with the bold wallpaper pattern carried onto throw pillows and the soft color palette staying consistent. The brown of the wallpaper’s branches and leaves is carried to the living room curtains, which are complete with a delicate ribbon border. Woodworking details on the walls add interest, allowing for the living space to hold its own instead of being overshadowed by the wallpaper in the dining room.

“Everything just flowed together pretty organically,” Dellocono says. “Specifically, with these rooms being very open to each other.”

Now, the spaces serve as a serene escape that feels cohesive, mature and timeless—the mark of successful design. Thanks to a balance of old and new, traditional and contemporary, and a mindful use of color, the rooms speak to the harmony that can, and should, be found in interior design.