A new monthly column aims to inspire readers to get their hands dirty | By Lee Rouse -

I’m Lee Rouse, a Baton Rouge native with a lifelong love for gardening. From nurturing centuries-old live oaks to gardening in the South’s most prestigious botanical gardens and managing acres of propagation greenhouses, I have spent decades immersed in South Louisiana’s unique climate and its gardening challenges.

As a former horticulture extension agent with the LSU AgCenter, where I earned my master’s in horticulture, I’ve had the joy of helping gardeners—homeowners, schools and community groups alike—bring their landscapes, lawns and patios to life. I’m thrilled to launch this monthly column, sharing tips, stories and inspiration to support both home and commercial gardeners. My passion for teaching through writing, radio and classes has always been about connecting with our community, and I’m excited to continue that journey with you, here!

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting gardeners and professionals from northern states, and while their gardens thrive in their own way, South Louisiana’s unique climate feels like a 13-month growing season! The relentless heat, oppressive humidity and that vacation week you take in the middle of summer—only to come back to find the weeds have exploded and your spring plantings are burned to a crisp—can test even the most dedicated gardener’s resolve. In fact, I am looking at my garden as I write, nearly regretting our summer vacation due to the huge number of garden tasks that now need to be completed. Yet, it’s precisely this dance with nature’s challenges that fuels my love for gardening and my desire to share what I’ve learned.

I plan to use this monthly column to help fellow South Louisianians navigate the art and science of their yards. Expect to read about optimal planting times, pest management strategies and ideas for creating sustainable, native and pollinator-friendly gardens. I’m especially eager to dive into my personal passion: cultivating productive vegetable and fruit gardens that thrive in our unique environment. I am proud to share both my successes and failures, each of which is important in its own right, as we all garden together.

With over a decade as a garden writer, I bring a wheelbarrow full of topics—some reimagined classics, others fresh and innovative—to enrich your gardening journey. This column is for the accomplished gardener and novice considering getting a little dirt under their fingernails.

If there is a specific article, topic or issue you would like addressed, reach out to the inRegister editorial team at [email protected].

Let’s get gardening!