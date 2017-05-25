From the May issue: Inside the Junior League’s annual Kitchen Tour

This past April, the Baton Rouge Junior League hosted its annual Kitchen Tour through a series of Baton Rouge homes, each highlighting a fresh interior style. From “cottage chic” finishes to soothing color palettes, inRegister went behind the scenes to check out some of the coolest kitchens the city has to offer.

Check out a Garden District kitchen with perfectly organized open shelving and unique pendant lights, or perhaps a more traditional Woodgate kitchen with Acadian brick floors and subway tile. Then browse a renovated Live Oak Estates kitchen ideal for the constant traffic of young children, or an Old Goodwood space that isn’t afraid of a pop of color.

