Our May cover story showcases the girl power behind DIY home renovation

Here at inRegister, we like to get in on a little DIY action. We do our own laundry, for example. Our own dishes. Our own nightly skincare routines. When it comes to major household projects however, few of us can say that we’ve done our own drywall, much less plastered our own mantels. But for architect and DIYer Susan Weisbrod, the chaos and calculations behind home renovations is just a day in the life—as well as fodder for her popular @cypriere.studio Instagram account, where she shares updates with her followers about her own home’s improvements and tips for DIY beginners.

