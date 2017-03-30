From the March issue: A family home for a new generation

The bright, airy home still held fresh memories for Hunter Arrighi when he purchased it. It was, after all, where he had spent much of his years growing up, so after his mother passed away, he decided to take the opportunity to make the house into a place where his own growing family could make memories of their own.

With kid-friendly finishes that don’t skimp on elegance, Hunter and his wife Leigh Beth relied on local designer Rachel Cannon Lewis to help create an interior that could stand the test of changing style trends, but still create a fresh and bright atmosphere ideal for a young family. Clean-lined and featuring artistic details, the home now offers inspiration for anyone looking for ideas to update their own space.

