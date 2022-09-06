We’re going global with the rise of the ‘Japandi’ interior design trend

Calm colors, natural fabrics and a turn towards peace and wellness have been taking over homes for the last few years. As mental health becomes a top priority, zen styling is far from a shocking new development in our at-home lives, but a new combination of aesthetics is bringing a fresh, unexpected fusion to interior design.

Japandi, a portmanteau of “Japanese” and “Scandinavian,” is the cozy cousin of true minimalism, using elements of hygge and wabi-sabi to emphasize an imperfect, casual collectiveness of clean lines and comforting décor. This trending mix brings together two styles to create a look that’s warm, but still modern and functional.

“Scandinavian design focuses on a monochrome color palette, warm woods and modern craftsmanship, while Japanese aesthetic focuses on minimalism, organic forms and culture,” says Tiek & Co. design pro Katie Nichols.

The key to achieving this look in your own home, according to Nichols, is to foster both comfort and simplicity. Keep furniture sleek and warm-toned, but pair with more natural accent pieces to keep it from leaning too clinical. The same goes for accessories—don’t overwhelm the room, but bring in a few natural accents like stone bowls and wood vases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiek & Co. (@tiekandco)

“Accessories should be a mix of both Scandinavian and Japanese styles, but should always be kept to a minimum,” Nichols says. “You want the accessories to complement the space, not take over.”

While die-hard minimalists may shudder at the idea of décor without a function, Japandi invites you to mix and match until you find your perfect equilibrium.

“Remember, the key to the Japandi style is balance,” Nichols says.

For more on Nichols’ designs for Tiek & Co., visit tiekandco.com. And for more on local interiors and trends, be sure to follow us on Instagram @inregister.