Why wellness is the next big interior design trend

In a recent report from the American Society of Interior Designers, “health and wellness” rated as one of the top interior design trends for 2022. “Homeowners are increasingly searching for designs and products that will promote good health and an overall sense of well-being,” the report reads, noting an increased interest in creating safe spaces for reflection and contemplation in our personal spaces, workspaces, and in the outdoors.

Take, for example, celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow (founder and CEO of lifestyle brand goop), who designed a spa in her Montecito home as a way to promote mental and physical well-being. Complete with steam showers, a hot tub, a “cold plunge” and sauna room, Paltrow claims that the spa lessens anxiety and decreases stress, which isn’t hard to believe.

Not many of us have the resources Paltrow has, but Arianne Bellizaire of Arianne Bellizaire Interiors also counts herself among those who believe design can be a means for promoting a greater sense of health and well-being. But, much like in the case of Paltrow, it goes far beyond the straightforward in-home gym.

“I think wellness and design overall mean that people are really thinking not just about how their spaces look, but how they feel,” says Bellizaire, who included details like a sauna shower in her own home. “It’s important to pay attention to materials and finishes as well as to the health properties involved in the process.”

But how do we translate that to our spaces? It can come in the form of enhanced natural light, quiet areas, or even sound and light baths. It doesn’t have to be complicated, though. For Bellizaire and other designers embracing this trend, the key is focusing on a client’s personal needs—AKA a sauna isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and it doesn’t have to be.

“Wellness can show up in a lot of ways,” says Bellizaire. For example, it can be as simple as creating an organizational plan for your home so that you aren’t overwhelmed by the clutter of daily messes. “That’s visual stress,” says Bellizaire. “Just walking into a messy space can have negative impacts on your mental health.”

For more tips, follow Bellizaire at her website and Instagram, and don't forget to follow @inregister for more interiors content.