Room tour: This hunting lodge living area cuts back on cliches

When Allyson Hicks of Allyson Hicks Design Consulting began working on the hunting lodge featured in our November issue, she took heed of the client’s request to design the rustic, lakeside abode with family getaways in mind. Just north of Baton Rouge, swaths of bald cypress populate the property, with stuffed ducks and other wild creatures serving as décor in the surprisingly bright interior. The living area, especially, welcomes natural light from multiple French doors, with soft colors complementing warm tones to create a sense of harmony.

“We were very intentional in making sure it didn’t look like a clichéd log cabin,” says Hicks. “The owners use this home to get out of the city and spend time with family, so we didn’t want it to feel like like a man cave.”

