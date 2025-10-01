Embrace the dark side this Halloween with front porch plantings in midnight hues | By Lee Rouse -

Halloween is just around the corner, signaling a shift from vibrant summer décor to the warm, familiar hues of fall—think oranges, yellows and reds. Front porches everywhere will soon glow with the charm of hay bales, colorful mums and pumpkins in every shape and size. These classics never fail to set the autumn mood, but if you’re craving something a little different this year, why not explore a bolder, more mysterious vibe? Imagine a Halloween container brimming with striking black foliage plants. Better yet, picture an entire display crafted solely with these dark beauties. Spooky, sophisticated and utterly unique!

While a palette of black might sound restrictive, the options are surprisingly diverse and captivating. Many of these plants aren’t true black but boast deep, rich purples that fit perfectly within the Halloween color scheme, offering a dramatic flair that’s sure to turn heads.

When designing a container garden, I follow the classic “thriller, filler, spiller” formula. Choose a striking, tall plant as the centerpiece to command attention, a medium-height plant to add volume and fill the pot, and a trailing plant to cascade over the edges for a soft, flowing effect.

A classic “black” foliage plant for fall is the ornamental pepper. Many varieties are available, but my personal favorites include Black Hawk and Black Olive; however, the variety used in my planters this year is Black Pearl ornamental pepper.

For a more tropical vibe, consider adding Black Magic elephant ears to your containers. These dramatic foliage plants can be used as your thriller in a planter combination. Keep in mind that elephant ears die back during the first frost, so you won’t enjoy them long, but they will return in spring

This year, I used First Knight Napier grass as my thriller. With dark purple foliage, this ornamental grass can grow up to four to five feet tall, making it a certain showstopper. This is a great replacement for the typical corn and sugar cane seen on many front porches.

My personal favorite plant with black-hued foliage is the Norman Bates Neoregelia bromeliad. Its greenery with black striping is not only fit for Halloween but looks like a plant that would be growing in some far-off alien world.

Other options to consider include Black Lace elderberry, which offers lacy, purplish-black foliage for a gothic touch. Heuchera Cajun Fire or Dolce Blackcurrant add compact, glossy, near-black foliage, perfect for smaller pots. Black Heart sweet potato vine is a trailing plant with dark purple leaves that will create a spooky, cascading effect, making it a great option for a “spiller”.

Black is not a typical foliage color for plantings and front porch décor, but when used wisely, it creates a bold and dramatic aesthetic. Embrace the dark side this Halloween for a porch that is unforgettable!