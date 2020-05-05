Washing hands much? The 20-second scrub would be easy breezy in this bathroom

After more than a month at home, we all are ready to embrace change. Change of any sort, it seems. And color—vibrant, spirit-lifting color—is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to make changes in our house. A paintbrush and a can of paint can be your friend. And your powder room or bathroom, where you spend your days scrubbing, can be transformed into a retreat. But don’t think color should be limited to small sections of your home.

“We were able to use shades of cobalt and navy throughout this home,” says designer Allyson Hicks. “Giving the color a consistent presence gives the space a theme and a very custom look. The color was utilized on velvet sofas, bar cabinets, and a barn door, to name a few areas.”

Hover over the elements in the image below to see how Hicks used color and other elements in the bathroom to take the mundane out of scrubbing and sanitizing your hands.