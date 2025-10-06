Décor and gift store Elements has expanded to St. Francisville. Here’s what you need to know. | By Eliza Rowley -

Home décor and gift store Elements is a staple for many Baton Rouge shoppers, and with everyone heading for the hills—that is, seeking the slow pace that a small town offers—it only made sense for the business to expand to St. Francisville.

On September 25, store owner and lead designer Jenny Murphy officially opened the doors to Elements’ second location.

Keep scrolling for all the details on the expansion in the Q&A below.

Why did you decide to expand to St. Francisville?

St. Francisville has always held a special place in our hearts. Its vibrant sense of community, historic charm and growing appreciation for curated, high-quality goods made it a natural next step for our expansion. We saw a strong alignment between what the town values and what Elements offers: authenticity, craftsmanship and a welcoming experience. Our decision was driven by both demand and a desire to be part of a town that truly appreciates meaningful design and lifestyle.

What can shoppers expect at the new store?

The same carefully curated experience that Elements has become known for: distinctive home décor, timeless fashion pieces, unique gifts and elevated essentials. The new St. Francisville location has been designed with the local community in mind, blending our signature aesthetic with elements that reflect the charm and culture of the area.

How does this expansion reflect Elements?

This expansion is a direct reflection of our mission: to bring thoughtfully selected products and a sense of place into people’s lives. Elements has always been about more than retail. It’s about creating environments that feel personal, intentional and beautiful. Expanding to St. Francisville represents our commitment to growing in a way that stays true to who we are while reaching more people who value authenticity and design.

What are you most excited about in this new chapter?

Personally, I’m most excited to connect with the St. Francisville community by getting to know our neighbors, collaborating with local artisans and building meaningful relationships. There’s something incredibly rewarding about watching someone walk into the store and find something that truly resonates with them. We’re excited to become a part of everyday life in St. Francisville, offering not just a store, but a space that inspires.