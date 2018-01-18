Designer tip: Amanda Cason on staying true to you

While the put-together homes that create the wow factor in home reveals on HGTV are beautiful, copying everything from the couch to the throw pillows is unlikely to bring you fulfillment in your own space. Why? Because those pieces are an expression of someone else, rather than you and your family. For Amanda Cason of Amanda Cason Interiors, the most important thing to remember in putting together a space is letting your personality shine through the pieces you choose.

“We all have things about us that are uniquely ours,” says Cason. “My favorite part of the design process is discovering the unique personal style of my clients and applying it to the interior of their home.”

From furniture details to family heirlooms, there are countless ways to incorporate your personal style into your home. Cason suggests keying into not only the colors and textures that appeal to you, but also the way your family utilizes spaces. Whether it be a tucked-away office or a chair in a relaxing corner, Cason notes that these customizations will allow a space to express personality while also providing functionality.

“Find items that have meaning to you and will bring you joy to interact with them,” says Cason. “Use those colors you love in art, textile accents and even on a chair in that favorite getaway spot in your home.”

In addition to major design elements, the use of framed photos and other personal collections are some of Cason’s favorite ways to add a final personal touch to a space.

“Display personal collections at focal points where they can be appreciated daily,” says Cason. “If you’re not a framed picture person, turn those snapshots of your last family event or Easter skiing into great coffee table books that you or your guests can periodically interact with.”

For Cason, creating a space that is special and inspiring to you is as simple as knowing yourself and what is important to you.

“There is no better compliment than having someone say ‘this space is so you,” says Cason. “Embrace what you love and your home will exude your unique personal style.”

