From the December issue: The Beauboeufs’ holiday home

The Queen Bee owner Michelle Beauboeuf does not take Christmas decorating lightly—so much so that she’s accustomed to bringing in reinforcements. With the help of decorator Thomas Hebert, Beauboeuf’s brightest holiday visions become reality each November, when Hebert begins the season by decorating The Queen Bee—along with decking the halls of Beauboeuf’s home.

Beauboeuf and her family moved into their University Club home several years ago, renovating the entire home one step at a time. Aside from Christmas decorating, Hebert also assists Beauboeuf in the year-round hunt for furniture, a process Beauboeuf likewise uses in her holiday decor, which she chooses with time and care, looking for the perfect pieces.

To share her magnificent finds, Beauboeuf displays certain holiday items available at The Queen Bee each holiday season. Additionally, the store offers holiday classes such as gift wrapping by Beauboeuf herself and holiday decorating master classes with experts like Hebert. As Beaubouef attests, spreading the love and joy of creativity is what makes the holidays so special.

