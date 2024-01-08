Bright and custom-made Lucite boxes are the finishing touch in this space | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The home featured in our January issue is anything but basic. But then again, that’s what McMillin Interiors design pro Dan Bergeron does best. Bergeron says he is in his maximalist era, and it’s easy to see why.

Color exudes from every corner of the home, but an eye-catching element pulls the focus to the bookshelves. In bright neon hues are custom-made Lucite boxes from Ann Connelly Fine Art. The boxes were commissioned by Bergeron and the homeowners to house an extensive collection of inRegister magazine. And while we love the bold storage method, we’re even more fond of what’s inside, if we do say so ourselves.

For a full tour of the space that prioritizes vibrant hues and unique design choices, read the full story here, or pick up a copy of the January issue, on newsstands now.