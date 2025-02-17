Big design in small spaces is a growing trend

Home-office design by Colleen Waguespack Interiors. Photo by Collin Richie.

Out with the old, and in with the new. More and more people are shying away from vast open floorplans to welcome smaller, more intimate spaces into their home.

 At least that’s what Helene Chastain Dellocono, designer at Texture BR, says. “People are craving flexibility, relaxation/retreat from chaos, and they’re also having more fun with their design choices,” she explains. “Smaller spaces make those bold designs more approachable.”

Once Dellocono chose the wallpaper for this space, she says everything else fell right into place. ” It was the launching pad for the trim and cabinet paint color, the stone selection, the lighting–everything!”

Local design professional Colleen Waquespack has also long been a fan of the closed floor plan, as noted in this story from the inRegister archives.

“These smaller spaces are often the ‘jewel boxes’ of the house because people feel more comfortable doing something bolder, like using a strong color or adding lacquer to the walls,” Waguespack said in the article.

Adding a fun wallpaper or eccentric lamp to that small corner of your house can add so much character. With endless ways to spruce up the small areas in your home, there’s no better time than now to get started.

Learn more about the blossom-filled bathroom designed by Dellocono in this room tour from the inRegister archives, and find more interior design inspiration at inregister.com/homes.

