Big design in small spaces is a growing trend | By Ryn Lakvold

Out with the old, and in with the new. More and more people are shying away from vast open floorplans to welcome smaller, more intimate spaces into their home.

At least that’s what Helene Chastain Dellocono, designer at Texture BR, says. “People are craving flexibility, relaxation/retreat from chaos, and they’re also having more fun with their design choices,” she explains. “Smaller spaces make those bold designs more approachable.”

Local design professional Colleen Waquespack has also long been a fan of the closed floor plan, as noted in this story from the inRegister archives.

“These smaller spaces are often the ‘jewel boxes’ of the house because people feel more comfortable doing something bolder, like using a strong color or adding lacquer to the walls,” Waguespack said in the article.

Adding a fun wallpaper or eccentric lamp to that small corner of your house can add so much character. With endless ways to spruce up the small areas in your home, there’s no better time than now to get started.

