An interior decorator’s tips on refreshing your home for spring | By Kamryn Tramonte -

As the days become sunnier, spring begins. But this season of blooming doesn’t have to end with the flowerbeds—homes can blossom, too.

Interior decorator Kayla Childress says a spring refresh doesn’t require a full home renovation, just some small but mighty adjustments. Keep reading for Childress’s insights on preparing your home for the new season.

Updating Textiles

Childress says this is her go-to way of refreshing a space. From pillows to throw blankets, she notes that small changes like these can drastically brighten a room. She does this by incorporating soft florals, light velvets, subtle stripes and even her favorite pattern: chinoisserie. Aside from pillows and blankets, she explains that lighter and brighter ottomans and rugs can make a space feel all the more fresh.

“When it’s spring, it’s spring cleaning time,” she says. “You want to get your house organized. You’re refreshing. You’re getting ready for a new season. And I feel like by bringing in lighter fabrics and colors, you’re getting ready for that season.”

Color Palettes

For those who aren’t sure where to start, Childress says a color palette is the best baseline. She suggests finding inspiration online that speaks to you and working off of it. From using what you have to adding pops of color like new throw pillows, she says this tactic works as an anchor for the entire space.

“I feel like once you get started, it kind of flows,” she said.

Spring Florals

Childress says a simple flower arrangement can bring spring into a home with ease. She explains that these arrangements are essential for bringing life and movement into a space. She also recommends investing in high-quality artificial flowers if the idea of fresh ones feels too overwhelming. Childress says you don’t need an extravagant, colorful bouquet to liven up a space; a small bunch of hydrangeas or tulips will do.

“I feel like with no filler, it just makes the space look more elegant and elevated,” she said.

For more insight and inspiration from Childress, check out her Instagram page.