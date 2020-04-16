Worth the Read Book Club: 04.17.20

Welcome to the first episode of inRegister’s new Worth the Read Book Club.

Each week, inRegister Publisher and Editor Ashley Sexton Gordon will suggest books to read along with insight from members of book clubs throughout Baton Rouge.

There is a lot of uncertainty and angst in our daily lives right now, and we find reading to be a way to learn more, be entertained more, escape more, grow more—right from the comfort of our quarantined homes. Put down that TV remote and read!

Special thanks to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library for sponsoring this newsletter and book club. And don’t forget that you can access the library’s digital books HERE. Happy Reading!