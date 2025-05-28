Stock Photo

Women with a Cause submissions are now open

It’s almost time for our annual Women with a Cause issue, and we want to hear from you.

We are looking for local women who give back to the community selflessly through nonprofit work, whether that be with children, animals, litter or so much more. A select group will be chosen to be a part of our September edition, with the stories of their charitable work and the impact they, and the organizations they contribute to, are making in the local community.

Share the story of how these women are shaping our Capital City for the greater good by giving their time to others by completing the form below.

Fill out the form here to nominate, and read the profiles of the 2024 Women with a Cause honorees here. 

