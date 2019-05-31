Where in the world: Big adventures for Baton Rougeans

KATE STEVENS
| FEATURES
Among her many international trips, Niki Beeson (third from left) traveled to Dubai in 2018 with friends Ashton McEachern, Mary Kelly, Veronica Mosgrove and Niree Kaltakdjian, all shown here with their desert tour driver.

What compels people to travel to exotic, far-flung places only seen in movies or in magazines? Why are some drawn with an almost magnetic pull from their familiar homes and lives to travel off the beaten path?

There are so many reasons. Travelers crave authentic connections with people in other lands. They yearn for new experiences and personal growth. This month, inRegister takes a look at three Baton Rouge women who have traveled the globe to return home changed individuals with amazing stories and memories.

GREAT HEIGHTS

SCENIC ROUTE

PASSPORT TO ADVENTURE

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!