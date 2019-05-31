Where in the world: Big adventures for Baton Rougeans

What compels people to travel to exotic, far-flung places only seen in movies or in magazines? Why are some drawn with an almost magnetic pull from their familiar homes and lives to travel off the beaten path?

There are so many reasons. Travelers crave authentic connections with people in other lands. They yearn for new experiences and personal growth. This month, inRegister takes a look at three Baton Rouge women who have traveled the globe to return home changed individuals with amazing stories and memories.

GREAT HEIGHTS

SCENIC ROUTE

PASSPORT TO ADVENTURE