Turn the tables: Place-setting inspirations take you from autumn through the new year

RESOURCES

Design and florals: Angela Marie Events

Paper and décor: Anna Claire Calligraphy

Cookies: Sugar Kettle Cookie Co.

Embroidery: Madison Pizzolato, Mad About Monogramming

RUSTIC CHARM

Savor the season with this simple and inviting spread (pictured above and below)

Who said Joanna Gaines has the last word on farmhouse finesse? Layering contrasting looks—old china and new plates with fresh greenery—is a staple for the Fixer Upper star, but it’s also an attainable goal for the rest of us.

“Black-and-white buffalo plaid is on trend right now,” says Angela Divincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events. “When using dark colors and wood accents, keep the flowers neutral and fresh.”

Painted white pumpkins serve as place cards while reflecting the muted tones of the final design beyond.

OLD SCHOOL SPICE

Hues you can use for gatherings this month

This table setting is suggestive of the sun going down with its colors of mustard, ochre and midnight mixed with tawny gold shimmer and a hint of rose. Makes guests want to settle in and stay a while. The black plates with autumn foliage set the scene for the entire table.

“Don’t be afraid to incorporate a lot of texture in the floral,” says Babin, who has recently expanded her floral design in addition to event planning. “This one has a picked-out-of-your-backyard type of feel, which is a different twist on Thanksgiving.”

There is plenty to give thanks for when sitting down in this pretty spot, including vibrant florals and scrumptious Bundt cakes.

CANDY-COATED CHRISTMAS

It’s a kid-centric celebration that is sure to bring smiles

No shame in being banished to the kids’ table this year! Hot pink, red and white rule the day in this table set for the child at heart. Cookies for Santa? Yes, please. And the monogrammed nutcracker napkins are a whimsical take on a traditional necessity. To top it all off: the place-setting ornament serves as the perfect take-away gift after the last of the eggnog is poured.

Vintage elements such as the velvet stocking with embroidered name mix well with whimsical glass ornaments.

SLEIGH BELLS RING

Bring on the cold with a snowy day setting

It’s a white out for this Aspen-inspired tablescape that will serve guests well—even in Louisiana—all winter long. Dream of a white Christmas (or at least a downtown excursion to the indoor ice-skating rink) with family-heirloom silver, vintage plates and rustic chargers. A bit of sparkle in the white linen will channel the frost without giving you chills.

Create a scene using seasonal elements around the table. Even the holiday cookies help decorate the space.

LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN

Stay home this New Year’s Eve and serve up next year’s favorites

Pop the champagne and plan a party with color punch to ring in 2020. This bold and preppy design uses simple (and stark) black-and-white basics while incorporating bright colors through the monogrammed napkin and traditional florals.

“The cookies created to look like old-school clocks give the modern design of the table a fun vintage edge,” says Babin. “And real pocket watches make for great place-card holders.”

FAR EAST FLAIR

A firecracker of a setting hits the spot for this Chinese New Year table

Luck has nothing to do with it. This Chinese New Year-inspired table setting is a color-saturated, elaborate feast for the eyes. The plates were the inspiration for design, and Babin added layer upon layer to extend the look. Chopsticks, fortune cookies and money-stuffed little red envelopes for guests set the tone of fun before the food even hits the plates. Tangerines and oranges—representing wealth and good luck—make perfect cookies to take home or eat in place. It’s going to be a good year, indeed!

Don’t be afraid to layer multiple prints and patterns for a signature look.