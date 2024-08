Trending: Tailgate Time | By Katherine LeBlanc -

LSU football is back. And if there’s one thing the Tigers are as good at as athletics, it’s tailgating. Whether you’re accessorizing a neutral outfit with purple and gold or with cute to-‘geaux’ cups for walking around campus, we’ve got you covered with our picks from Baton Rouge boutiques. This season is filled with home games – Are you ready?

Scroll over the image below to get the details on each item.