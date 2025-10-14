Trending: Feline finds for your home and closet

Our October issue explores the exciting interiors of LSU’s new University House. Designed by Baton Rouge native and designer Kenneth Brown, the home is adorned with symbolic elements showcasing the state and school it serves. Layered details include a photo gallery wall of oak and cypress trees by LSU alumnus Randy Roussel in the formal dining room and the custom magnolia blossom wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries seen in the dramatic grand foyer below.

With 22-foot ceilings, the space at the center of the home’s first story makes a dramatic first impression as guests enter the front door. Designer Kenneth Brown added to the impact by covering one wall in a custom larger-than-life magnolia blossom wallpaper from Phillip Jeffries. Though this room is often furnished more minimally for easy flow during parties, Brown here shows it as a casual meeting area complete with French antique pieces from Fireside Antiques and a pair of tiger-print throw pillows on the sofa. Photo by Kim Meadowlark

While people in the Capital City were early adopters of the animal print trend, in part due to their deep love for LSU, this season the movement is spreading everywhere. And for good reason. The seemingly simple addition of animal print can add a bold touch to any home design or outfit choice this fall.

Get the details on a few of our favorite local finds by hovering over the image below.

