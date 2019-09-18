Why travel advisor Kristin Diehl says you should vacation in the off-season

Football, school, social events–the non-stop nature of the fall is only a precursor to the action of the impending holidays. And while massages or glasses of wine can ease some of the stress, we’re suggesting something a little more drastic: a vacation.

An off-season getaway might be just what the doctor ordered. With better temperatures, less people and more ideal pricing, travel advisor Kristin Songy Diehl says now is as good a time as any to get adventurous and take the leap into a new experience.

“October, as well as May, are great shoulder seasons for many locations,” explains Diehl. “Traveling during this time means you have the ability to book last minute, enjoy fewer crowds and typically get more economical rates.”

Read on for the destinations she has bookmarked this year:

BAHAMAS

Despite the damage of Hurricane Dorian, many of the 30 inhabited Bahamian islands were untouched and remain ready to welcome guests. Since over half of the country’s revenue comes from tourism, now is the time to not only enjoy a vacation, but do it for a cause.

Where to stay:

UNITED KINGDOM

While Diehl says the English countryside and London are always good options, her advice is to opt for the out-of-the-ordinary and hop on the Belmond Royal Scotsman. The luxury train offers unique views of Scotland from designed cars, complete with food and alcohol tastings, as well as a spa. They didn’t have that on the Hogwarts Express!

Where to stay:

Learn more about Diehl and her services at kdtravel.org. And see more of her destination suggestions in this story from the inRegister archives.