ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from October

inRegister’s October stories delivered on all things home, from architecture to interior design to the local professionals who help make it all happen—along with some other seasonal surprises. Here are the stories you clicked on most last month:

5. A living laboratory in Rouzan is aimed at helping protect homeowners from hackers

If Alexa is always listening, you might as well know how her wiry little brain works. This peek inside the Internet of Things Living Lab—a model smart home in the Rouzan neighborhood built by Level Homes and decorated by The Design Studio—looks at the newest gadgets and how to use them safely, thanks to the expertise of Stephenson Technologies Corporation.

4. This is the unexpected secret to making a modern house feel warm

In this online exclusive accompaniment to our October cover story (see more about the Baton Rouge home dressed in West Coast style here), we talked to designer Kenneth Brown about his process behind choosing the home’s vintage furnishings from Fireside Antiques, and why each piece suits its space.

3. Try these picks from local boutiques for a Halloween costume in a pinch

Though Halloween has passed into the eerie eaves of the year, the outfits featured in this fun holiday piece are fine for all seasons, from sharp leather jackets for a greaser-chic vibe to sleek satin dresses for a night on the town.

2. Check in and check out the decadent design of New Orleans’ new Hotel Saint Vincent

In a past life back in the 1860s, Hotel Saint Vincent presided over the Lower Garden District as Saint Vincent’s Infant Asylum. Today, the hotel’s Italian modernist architecture houses 75 guestrooms decorated by Lambert McGuire Design, whose updated style—previewed in this piece—brings the building toward “something grand and a little debaucherous.”

1. LA Story: West Coast meets Gulf Coast in a home with effortless modern style

Our cover story on the California-cool interior of this home in the Settlement at Willow Grove neighborhood certainly caught your eye. With the help of designer Kenneth Brown, the rooms take color, geometry, light and texture to new levels.