These inRegister cover stories were the ones you loved most in 2022

It’s the first thing you see when you find us on the newsstand—the people and places we at inRegister have deemed worthy of cover-star status, whether a commissioned work of art or the stunning interior of a Baton Rouge home. In 2022, you had your fair share of sparkling visages to choose from, but here are the ones you just couldn’t resist:

3. Best Dressed 2022: Baton Rougeans go glam in support of the American Cancer Society

Everyone likes to dress up once in a while, including some of the city’s most notable philanthropists. In this annual story (published this year in August), we lined up some of Baton Rouge’s finest for a photo-worthy feature.

2. A lakeside home’s light and bright renovation strikes a chord for an active family

Leave it to the homes by the LSU Lakes to grab your attention this year (we get it, we love ’em, too). When this house was eventually scooped up by none other than LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly, though, interest in this February story skyrocketed. Click through the headline link to revisit the spacious interiors.

1. A Bay St. Louis vacation home offers a serene getaway for friends and family

Maybe it was the Tetricks’ dog Teddy stealing the spotlight on this July cover that drew so many eyes this year. Regardless, the light, airy, beachy interior of this bayside home brought a touch of summer we’re happy to revisit during the coldest time of year.