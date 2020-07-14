What to do tonight: Fonville Winans exhibition opening

Tonight, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum are hosting an opening reception for the museum’s new Fonville Winans exhibition, A Colorful World in Black & White: Fonville Winans’ Photographs of Louisiana, which takes viewers through the life and methods of the famous photographer. As guests make their way through the exhibit–while distanced and wearing masks–live music will play outside alongside a collection of local food trucks, as well as complimentary adult beverages to those of age.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the exhibition, check out this story from the July issue of inRegister, on newsstands now.