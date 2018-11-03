Terrific table settings for Thanksgiving and beyond

We pulled together some of our favorite table setting looks from local talents to provide you with plenty of inspiration for the upcoming holiday season. Feast your eyes!

After the Hunt (pictured above)

Fresh magnolia leaves come straight out of the garden and onto the table to make this scene a natural choice. Mossy greens and browns keep the table rustic and masculine, just right for a hearty meal.

True Blue

Miniature white pumpkins are the perfect place card holder for this non-traditional Thanksgiving setting. Marine blues and creams work well with the natural elements.

Feather Your Nest

This table setting is definitely not for the birds! Outdoor dining gets a fresh, fall take with feathers adorning the flower arrangements and festooning the napkins. It’s a simple trick that makes a festive statement.

Gold Rush

Get out the glitter; bring on the glam for this sensational Thanksgiving spread sure to wow the relatives. Gilded pumpkins go well with gold scalloped chargers and plates. Small votives and short flower arrangements ensure that guests can see, and converse, with ease.

Easy as Pie

Sometimes simple settings make the greatest impact when it comes to table designs. Here, fresh greenery coupled with orange pumpkins and gourds add the only saturated hues necessary for the scene. White plates allow the Thanksgiving meal itself to shine. Much to be grateful for!