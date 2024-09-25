Photo courtesy The Queen Bee.

Spotted: Custom cutting boards from The Queen Bee

|
By
-

Everyone loves a personalized gift. And with these customized cutting boards from The Queen Bee, not only are they sentimental, but also functional for everyday use.

“Turn your family’s treasured recipe into a family heirloom that can be passed onto future generations,” the store says in the Instagram post attached below. By providing a photo of a handwritten recipe, it can be laser engraved exactly as pictured. Because of the careful customization, the cutting boards take about a month to come in after ordering, so it’s suggested to get orders in early–aka before the holiday rush.

