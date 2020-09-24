From the September issue: Chef Michael Johnson and his team nourish LSU athletes

Michael Johnson, executive chef of the Performance Nutrition Center at LSU, is a hidden face behind the success of the LSU Tigers. Since the opening of the renovated Football Operations Center, Chef Mike and his team, which includes registered dietitian Zach Bennett, have made it a priority to provide nutritious meals to the athletes who look to them for daily sustenance.

To help create the best possible options for his faithful diners, Johnson has developed a network with departments such as LSU Agricultural Sciences to grow a bountiful harvest for cooks to use in the kitchen, in addition to tailoring meals specifically for each athlete. Johnson’s team has even been known to host nights themed to individual athletes’ hometown cuisine.

