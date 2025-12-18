See what our staff is adding to their Christmas lists | By inRegister Staff -

It’s almost time to open all of the beautifully wrapped gifts beneath the tree! In anticipation, we asked the inRegister team what they asked Santa for this year, and we already have plenty of ideas to add to our list for next year. Discover a few local gems from the team’s top Christmas list picks, and let us know if any of these items made it under your tree as well. Merry Christmas!

Riley Bienvenu Bourgrois, Editor

“Since Mardi Gras is so early this year, I’m already in prep mode, and I couldn’t be more excited. Mignon Faget’s newest glassware release is my new obsession. Green glasses with colorful float flowers! I couldn’t love them more, and they are perfect for all of the Carnival hosting that is on the horizon.”

Caroline Smith, Multi-Media Marketing Consultant

“I’ve recently grown to love mahjong–not just for the competitive play, but for the way it brings people together around the table. That’s exactly why this mahjong tile bag from HighlandSide is on my wishlist, plus I’m a sucker for a labeled bag that keeps everything perfectly organized.”

Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor

“I have been in the market for a watch, and when I saw the new BREDA collection at Chatta Box Boutique, I knew it would be the perfect addition to my Christmas list. I added the time piece on the far bottom left, because the strap is adjustable and I love the pearl face and soft silhouette.”

Maggie Mayronne, Multi-Media Marketing Consultant

“I picked up an antique bangle from a pop-up shop that Vanishing Heirlooms did here in Baton Rouge, and it feels like such a unique and timeless gift, and something I know I’ll have forever.”

Eliza Rowley, Editorial Intern

“I have recently become obsessed with flats as an everyday shoe. They elevate any outfit and are so comfortable. When I saw that Head Over Heels was selling these black studded Sam Edleman flats, I immediately added them to my Christmas list. They are a shoe that literally goes with any and everything.”

Claire Lazaroe, Multimedia Marketing Consultant

“I am asking for the Sakura Chinoiserie ceramic vase from my friend Abbie’s online store, Lovely Jane! I think this is the perfect, timeless gift for any stage of life!”

Hillary Melara, Multimedia Marketing Consultant

“I’m asking for an all black Alo set, a vibrating plate that you stand on, a black Louis Vuitton purse, a pair of Jordan dunks, Swarovski diamonds and skims! I love fashion–and I fell into propaganda with the vibration plate–but fashion from various brands is my favorite thing!”