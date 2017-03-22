Run for a cause with your friend who has paws

Local nonprofit organization For the Love of Dance is teaming up with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for a fundraiser race April 15. This event, Running for Remission, will give attendees the opportunity to walk or run for breast cancer awareness with your pet by your side. For the Love of Dance founder Shamira Cummings was inspired to launch this event after losing her grandfather to cancer.

The pet run will begin at 9 a.m. at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center. The early-bird entry fee is $35 and includes a racer and one pet, plus a T-shirt. Group rates are also available. Visit fortheloveofdance.org to register. To learn more about Cummings, check out our article from our January 2017 issue of inRegister.