Read the full September issue of inRegister here

inRegister’s September 2020 issue launches with an out-of-this world look at a 19-year-old Baton Rouge native who hopes to become one of the first humans to travel to Mars. After spotlighting two other south Louisiana women with space-related careers, we head back down to Earth for some haute home interiors as we tour the stunning public spaces of the first Ivy House Designer Showhome. And we’ve got plenty of recipes for your upcoming tailgates–some of them are even shared by the folks who feed the Tigers themselves.

Read the entire September issue by clicking here. And click here to subscribe to the print edition and to find a list of newsstand locations.