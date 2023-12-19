Jaime Glas and her colorful home were featured on the cover of our May 2023 issue. Photo by Sara Essex Bradley.

Queen of Sparkles is moving to Perkins Road

|
By
-

The Baton Rouge-based clothing and accessory brand Queen of Sparkles is moving to Perkins Road in the former Tuesday Morning space.

Contractors are currently working on renovating the space, which became vacant early summer after Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the beginning of the year. Permits taped to the door indicate that Jaime Glas is opening her Queen of Sparkles brand in the space.

Glas previously saw success with her HauteWork brand, a female-focused flame-resistant clothing company, which launched in 2017 and sold in 2019 to National Safety Apparel. She founded Queen of Sparkles, known for its bright sequined items, in 2021.

Since its inception, Queen of Sparkles has seen considerable growth. The company has already outgrown a few of its previous spaces and its products can be found at more than 550 boutiques across the nation, as far as New York and Las Vegas.

Glas—one of Business Report’s 2019 Forty Under 40 and inRegister’s May 2023 cover star—could not be reached for more details before yesterday afternoon’s deadline.

This story originally appeared in a December 18 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

