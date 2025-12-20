Our favorite inRegister covers from 2025 | By inRegister Staff -

With 2025 coming to an end, we’re taking a look back at a few of the inRegister editorial team’s personal favorite covers from this year. From bold and bright to never-before-done, our 2025 cover stories took us on an exciting ride. Thanks for coming along with us!

Take a look through the archive here and let us know which is your favorite 2025 cover by emailing us at [email protected].

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, Editor

“I seriously cannot narrow down my favorite covers from 2025! We had so many amazing ones.

Going in chronological order:

inRegister Weddings issue. The weddings of local couples are among my favorite things to cover, and it fills me with joy to bring even more wedding content to our readers each year. Elise McCanless and Connor Fields’ absolutely stunning New Orleans wedding was the perfect cover to debut this new chapter of inRegister Weddings. January 2025 : Words cannot express how excited I was, and still am, to have brought back a twice-annualissue. The weddings of local couples are among my favorite things to cover, and it fills me with joy to bring even more wedding content to our readers each year. Elise McCanless and Connor Fields’ absolutely stunning New Orleans wedding was the perfect cover to debut this new chapter of

March 2025 : This cover was the bees’ knees! The experience that our editorial team had behind the scenes of this issue is just part of what makes this one truly stand out to me. Our experience getting up close and personal with bees alongside expert Kevin Langley was something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. It was such a blast! I overcame so much fear, and it led to the most beautiful and fulfilling afternoon alongside our amazing photographer, Jordan Hefler. In addition, managing editor Bre Pizzolato did such a beautiful job pulling together all the parts of the amazing story of bees and honey locally. Her story is filled with so much love and care.

April 2025 : The art issue is always one of my favorites, but this one really stands out. When I was about 11, I was helping my mom set up for my school’s auction. When I unboxed a charcoal sketch by artist Tony Mose, I immediately became obsessed. Long story short, that sketch is now hanging—and has been hanging for the last 19 years—in my childhood bedroom. Ever since then, I have been in love with Tony and his wife Tracey’s work. It was such an honor to have them grace our April cover. The story by Jeff Roedel paints a stunning portrait of the couple and their artistic life together. It’s an issue I will cherish forever.”

Sally Grace Cagle, Associate Editor

“We have had such gorgeous covers this year, so this is a very tough choice! If I had to choose one, it would be the May 2025 cover story. The gorgeous, floral-filled baby blue dining room pictured on the cover made the perfect springtime cover photo, and the rest of the home featured in the story, designed by Rachel Cannon, is full of beautiful color and personality. I remember it was tough choosing which shot of the different spaces within the home we would put on the cover, and that’s when you know it’s a good one.”

Kamryn Tramonte, Editorial Intern

“My favorite cover story from 2025 would have to be the October issue titled ‘Martha in Wonderland.‘ As a maximalist myself, I love seeing a woman’s boldness celebrated. While this photoshoot by Jackie Haxthausen is absolutely stunning, what first caught my eye and what I adore most about this cover is the way that Martha’s eclectic energy radiates through her home, style and Kelli Bozeman’s storytelling. A close second favorite of mine is the April issue, ‘Patron Paint,‘ because I love seeing an equally creative pair express themselves and support each other through art.”

Eliza Rowley, Editorial Intern

“Martha in Wonderland,” the October cover story, was without a doubt my favorite of the year. Calling the cover photo eye-catching feels like an understatement. I remember seeing the issue on my desk and immediately falling down the Martha Gibbs rabbit hole. Learning more about her was a refreshing reminder that Baton Rouge is home to an abundance of talent (and impeccable style). By the time I finished reading the story, I was officially a Martha Gibbs fanatic.”