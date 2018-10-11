From the October Issue: Sacred garden blooming in Magnolia Woods

From his talents as a stained glass artist to his undergraduate degree in landscape architecture, Steve Wilson turned what was just a backyard covered in grass and trees into a sanctuary with an unforgettable aesthetic. Steve and his wife Claire have called Magnolia Woods home for more than 30 years now, but the garden remains timeless.

Filled with everyday elements that have been turned into art, as well as luscious greenery, the Wilsons have raised a garden that has evolved with their family.

For more details on Steve and Claire’s sacred garden, see this article inRegister’s October issue, available on newsstands now.