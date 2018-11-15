From the November issue: A modern aesthetic in Meadow Lea

After purchasing a ranch-style home in Meadow Lea with a vision of its modern potential in mind, Price Mounger and Jim Grieshaber took it upon themselves to develop and design a whole new aesthetic.

“I love a good sledgehammer, says Price. “Improving a house is so much fun.”

As this is the fourth home refurbishment for these two, they have become known for seeing opportunities where others only see roadblocks. Tearing through walls and, in this case, successfully transforming a 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom house into an airy, two-bedroom abode are the types of projects Price and Jim are most passionate about.

For more on the journey that gave new life to this house, see this article in inRegister’s November issue, available on newsstands now.