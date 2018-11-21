From the November issue: Louisiana Heart Gallery gives hope to foster children

In honor of National Adoption Awareness month, inRegister revisited Aimée and Tommy Poché to catch up on their family and adoption ministry, Louisiana Heart Gallery.

Fifteen years ago, the Pochés adopted a daughter from Peru, and later returned to adopt their daughter’s four biological siblings. Overwhelmed with the love their lives were now filled with, the Pochés launched Louisiana Heart Gallery to raise awareness of foster care and adoption in Louisiana.

Divided into nine regions, Louisiana Heart Gallery directs people to foster care classes, assists DCSF offices, and constantly updates its traveling exhibit of photos of children in the foster care system who are available for adoption. In December, the Louisiana Heart Gallery will host a Christmas party for Baton Rouge-area kids in foster care.

