Wait a doggone minute for these entries in our Dog Days of Summer contest

If one thing is for certain, it’s that the residents of the Capital City are especially fond of their four-legged friends. And how can we blame them? These furry companions are the cutest faces in our July issue’s pages. Since we received such an overwhelming number of entries into our Dog Days of Summer contest, we couldn’t bear to leave any canines out. Read on to admire these local pups, along with stories from their loving owners:
- "This is Tink (Tinkerbelle), our Boykin Spaniel. She is the sweetest, smartest, funniest dog ever!" - Helen & Ben Johnson
- "Jiggy, our friendly town sheriff, was left homeless after his owner passed away and the extended family did not want him. Their loss was our gain. Our senior citizen sheriff not only protects us as he patrols the backyard, but he also brings love and laughter into our home, and embraces the affection of our special needs niece, which is priceless in our eyes." - Kelly Simoneaux
- "Boudreaux is a mixed breed of herding dog, with border collie, Australian shepherd and Shetland sheepdog in his family tree. But he also has some surprise genealogy: a little bit of Chihuahua. Boudreaux is a very friendly people-loving dog. There are no strangers in his world, only friends he has not yet met. Living up to his name, he will gladly eat crawfish when offered to him." - Dan Stein
- "I wish I could write a book on why Murphy is such a good dog, but I’ll keep it at a few sentences. We rescued Murphy from a shelter when we lived in Houston, and he has now traveled everywhere with us because of my husband’s job, but his favorite place is our backyard in Baton Rouge! He loves us unconditionally and is the best snuggler ever!" - Caroline Harris
- "This is Lilly Pearl. It's her first summer, since she's just a puppy. She enjoy spending time on her cot, looking out at the lake and, of course, playing." - Sommer Nichols
- "Millie (tan) and Stella (black) are 5-year -old cocker spaniels. No, they are not litter mates or even from the same breeder...they are actually two months and two days apart. They are like true sisters and have a love-hate relationship. My husband and I were in search of a new puppy after our last puppy pasted away unexpectedly at 18 months. Two is better than one right? We love them dearly. I feel lucky to be their 'pawrent.'" - Dani Smith
- "Meet Sophie, who is half Maltese and half Chihuahua (I am a foster failure). Sophie loves the outdoors and has a unique way of hopping like a rabbit. I have had her a year now, and she loves to be by my side." - Lisa Smith