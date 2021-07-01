Wait a doggone minute for these entries in our Dog Days of Summer contest

INREGISTER STAFF
| FEATURES
Photo courtesy Sommer Nichols.

If one thing is for certain, it’s that the residents of the Capital City are especially fond of their four-legged friends. And how can we blame them? These furry companions are the cutest faces in our July issue’s pages. Since we received such an overwhelming number of entries into our Dog Days of Summer contest, we couldn’t bear to leave any canines out. Read on to admire these local pups, along with stories from their loving owners: