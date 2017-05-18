From the May issue: White Magnolia offers a new take on a rustic wedding

Most brides planning a wedding probably do so with the intention of minimizing stress—picking out a dress early, hiring a coordinator, minimizing invites. But Callie Richardson took the opposite approach, deciding to build her own wedding venue from the ground up just in time for her own big day. Now, her thriving business is almost completely booked well into 2018.

Called White Magnolia, a beautiful 110-acre landscape of rolling fields and grazing cattle and horses, the Kentwood venue takes after the rustic trend favored by many contemporary brides, but maintains a special Southern elegance that gives it more timeless appeal. Complete with a spacious barn-style ceremony and reception hall, plus outdoor ceremony locations beside ponds and oak trees, and with several full-service weddings packages to choose from, White Magnolia offers brides the freedom to create Pinterest-perfect weddings with the help of Angela Marie Events and Louisiana Bayou Bistro catering. Beginning this February, White Magnolia has even opened several two-story guest houses and a honeymoon suite for couples and attendees wanting to stay close to the action.

